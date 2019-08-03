State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,598 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Criteo were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Criteo by 800.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,042,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,025 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 75.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 826,240 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 55.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 405,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Criteo by 220.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 176,688 shares during the period. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Criteo from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,212. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12. Criteo SA has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.59 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mary Spilman sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $26,717.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,447 shares of company stock valued at $42,570. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

