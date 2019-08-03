Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 50.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 37,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,343,000 after buying an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after buying an additional 696,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Steelcase stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 330,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,994. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $824.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.07 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In other news, CEO James P. Keane sold 100,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,115,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara E. Armbruster sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,538 shares in the company, valued at $943,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,037 shares of company stock worth $2,557,519. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

