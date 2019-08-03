SteepCoin (STEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $39,261.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $39,261.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 122.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

