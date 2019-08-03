Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Steris by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Steris by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Steris by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Steris by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $15,774,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $477,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 244,145 shares of company stock valued at $33,121,338. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $154.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.82.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

