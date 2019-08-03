Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.27, 1,446,484 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 572,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $41.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,447.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 9,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $287,277.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

