Stifel Nicolaus Increases HCP (NYSE:HCP) Price Target to $34.00

HCP (NYSE:HCP) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCP. Raymond James upgraded shares of HCP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

HCP traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.31. HCP has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $33.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $489.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.67 million. HCP had a net margin of 53.57% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCP in the fourth quarter valued at $128,473,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in HCP by 174.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,260,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,368 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in HCP in the first quarter valued at $81,652,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in HCP by 1,639.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,016,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in HCP by 18.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 8,757,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About HCP

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

