Stifel Nicolaus Increases Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Price Target to $175.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Spotify from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $153.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 953,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.53. Spotify has a 1 year low of $103.29 and a 1 year high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Spotify by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,761,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,161,000 after buying an additional 1,196,056 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Spotify by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,049,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,519,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,757,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 716,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,494,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after buying an additional 218,639 shares during the last quarter.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

