Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Hits $105,174.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $105,174.00 and $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.19 or 0.01000174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00034787 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00258927 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Stipend Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,174,874 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.