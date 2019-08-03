Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SYBT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.47. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,800 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $203,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 338 shares of company stock worth $11,716 and sold 17,595 shares worth $615,562. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,634,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,604,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

