Stralem & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,215 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.4% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.7% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,413,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.97 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

