Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Sprint by 64.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 35.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,200.7% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprint during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1,041.5% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 92,729 shares of company stock worth $583,389 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Sunday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

S stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,394,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,198,572. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07. Sprint Corp has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

