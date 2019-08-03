Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter.

NYSE:RGR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 499,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,706. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 367.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

