Substratum Price Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $6,171.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Tidex and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00257832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.01415303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00024603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00110498 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin, OKEx, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Tidex, Binance and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.