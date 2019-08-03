Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 186,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,656,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 2,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,373.93.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total value of $75,935.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,068 shares of company stock worth $2,487,718. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $15.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.99. 1,644,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,756. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a market cap of $844.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,136.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.