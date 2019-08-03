Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $142.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.05 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.28 EPS.

INN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. 519,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,879. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

