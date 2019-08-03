Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $21.00. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 44,478 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 23.36.

Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4) (($0.05)) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics PLC will post -33.4000018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

