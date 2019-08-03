Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

SHO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:SHO traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,594. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

