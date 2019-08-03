SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Hilltop in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $22.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.88. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $810,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

