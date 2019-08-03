SunTrust Banks Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals stock. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned 0.08% of Brigham Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

