SunTrust Banks Comments on Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $45.88 and a 12-month high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

