SunTrust Banks Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $120.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank restated a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE PG opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $78.49 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $619,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,425,000 after buying an additional 7,389,251 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,897,000 after buying an additional 2,916,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,672,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,192,000 after buying an additional 1,698,051 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 150.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,803,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,683,000 after buying an additional 1,682,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11,029.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,772,000 after buying an additional 1,097,772 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

