Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.92 on Friday. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDPI. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Drilling Products from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Drilling Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.58.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

