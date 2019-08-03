Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.95 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

TSE SGY traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.23. 397,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,073. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The company has a market cap of $392.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$97.87 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is -33.61%.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

