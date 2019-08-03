SwiftCash (SWIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $216,547.00

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $216,547.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SwiftCash has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.49 or 0.01003238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00034435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00264984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003388 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 96,089,492 coins and its circulating supply is 95,369,061 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

