Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2,135.2% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $4,227,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

SYF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,669. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

