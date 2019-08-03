Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Trading Down 6%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.85 and last traded at $35.88, 2,345,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,955,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.13 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 24.15%. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 369,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

