TaaS Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.70 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00009861 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. TaaS has a market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $1,425.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00257494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.01399608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022652 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00109859 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000519 BTC.

TaaS Token Profile

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund.

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

