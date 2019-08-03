Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of TCMD stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $54.53. 166,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,024. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.38, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.98. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $117,978.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $261,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,104.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,692 shares of company stock worth $4,105,684 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 24,485 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.