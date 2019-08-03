Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Takeaway.com NV (AMS:TKWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €72.90 ($84.77).

Several analysts have issued reports on TKWY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Takeaway.com

