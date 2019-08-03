TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TapImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of TapImmune in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of MRKR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 447,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that TapImmune will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

