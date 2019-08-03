Tarush (TAS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.75 Million

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Tarush token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Tarush has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and approximately $951,701.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tarush has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

About Tarush

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech.

Tarush Token Trading

Tarush can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hubi and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the exchanges listed above.

