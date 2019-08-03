Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $26.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,884. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $40,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.