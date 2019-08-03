TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TCP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE:TCP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.20. 168,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,424. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.68. TC Pipelines has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.69.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a positive return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

