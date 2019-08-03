TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCF. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on TCF Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:TCF traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. 2,616,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.47 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan D. Bode sold 10,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $236,840.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $783,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 446,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116,950 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 314,039 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 59.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,031,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 385,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in TCF Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

