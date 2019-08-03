TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 242,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 21,357 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 11,830,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,116,815. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

