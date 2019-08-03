TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,100,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $264,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,796,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Kopp Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,273 shares of company stock worth $9,722,608. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.50. 3,670,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

