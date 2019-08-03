TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,488,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after buying an additional 678,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 10,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $451,810.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,118.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,895 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,737. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 4,376,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,874,733. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

