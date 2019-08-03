TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Primerica by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1,389.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Primerica by 4,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Primerica by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.24. 146,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $132.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $494.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Primerica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $834,940 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

