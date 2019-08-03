TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $8,251,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 62,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $596,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,831 shares of company stock worth $65,150,090 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. 2,290,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

