TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

VOO stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,932,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $277.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

