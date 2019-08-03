TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,424,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 793,954.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,573,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,206,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 883,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 102,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.99. 195,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,831. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07.

