TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,410,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,569 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,295. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $115.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

