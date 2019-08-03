TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,013. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.