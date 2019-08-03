Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TECD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tech Data from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Get Tech Data alerts:

NASDAQ TECD traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.17. 309,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97. Tech Data has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tech Data will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $209,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,237.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total transaction of $201,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $819,858 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,423,000 after buying an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,803,000 after buying an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,317,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 88,625 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.