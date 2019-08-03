Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.17, 4,121,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 2,703,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut shares of Teck Resources to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.