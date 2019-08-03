Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,272.50 ($16.63).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TED shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ted Baker to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ted Baker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.29)) on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of LON:TED traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 903.50 ($11.81). 123,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 1 year low of GBX 750 ($9.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,418 ($31.60). The stock has a market cap of $402.65 million and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 854.42.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

