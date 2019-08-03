Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE TGP traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.72. 162,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. Teekay Lng Partners has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Teekay Lng Partners had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.70 million. Teekay Lng Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Lng Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Teekay Lng Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 109.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Lng Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Lng Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Lng Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through three segments: The Liquefied Natural Gas, The Liquefied Petroleum Gas, and The Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

