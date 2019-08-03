Teekay (NYSE:TK) Posts Earnings Results

Teekay (NYSE:TK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Teekay had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter.

NYSE:TK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 477,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. Teekay has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TK shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teekay and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 478.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

