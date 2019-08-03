Teekay (NYSE:TK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.42. Teekay shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 11,406 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $4.00 target price on shares of Teekay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $358.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teekay by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Teekay by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

