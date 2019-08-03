Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Teradata also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.55 EPS.

Shares of TDC traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $32.99. 2,221,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,516. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88. Teradata has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Teradata had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teradata to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

